Apple Updates iMac, Mac Mini, Mac Pro

As rumoured, Apple (AAPL) refreshed its desktop Mac lineup today, including new iMacs, Mac minis, and Mac Pros.

Apple did not make any major price cuts or design changes, but made their systems faster, added new video chips, display ports, more memory, etc. One major “value” change, however: You can now get a 24-inch iMac for $1,499; this price used to get you a 20-inch iMac. The 24-inch iMac includes “30 per cent larger display, twice the memory and twice the storage,” according to Apple.

On Apple’s online store, the new iMacs and Mac minis say they will ship within 24 hours; the new Mac Pro says it will ship in four business days.

Apple’s Mac business can certainly use the boost: Last month, Wall Street analysts predicted it could shrink 4% year-over-year this quarter, a sheer drop after growing 51% year-over-year in the March 2008 quarter.

Desktops have recently been Apple’s weak point, so this update could help: During the December quarter, Mac notebook shipments increased 34% year-over-year but desktop shipments decreased 25% year-over-year.

