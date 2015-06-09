Your iPhone will now tell you who every mystery caller is so you can stop ignoring unknown numbers

Apple is making a bunch of changes in iOS 9 that will make your devices much more proactive.

For example, if you insert headphones into your iPhone, your device will now recognise the headphones and pull up a “Now Playing” screen instead of having you pull up your music every time you want to go on a run or get in the car.

iOS 9 will also suggest times you should leave if you don’t want to be late to an upcoming event.

But perhaps the coolest proactive feature is suggesting who an unknown caller is on your phone. Instead of just showing a mysterious number, Apple’s new operating system will suggest who the caller might be.

Apple says it does this all anonymously, so your data and personal information is never compromised or given to a third party.

