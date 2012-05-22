Today's Market Is Impressive, And Apple Is Blowing The Doors Off

Joe Weisenthal

There are a lot of concerning headlines out there:

  • More Facebook tankage.
  • Greece getting closer to the brink.
  • JPMorgan suspending its buybacks.

And yet! The market is rallying nicely. The S&P is up just under 1%, and the NASDAQ is up over 1%.

And Apple (which has really been a laggard) is really booming, rallying over 3%.

Here’s the intraday chart via Bloomberg.

image

Photo: Bloomberg

