Apple Unveils New iPods (AAPL)

As expected, Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced new iPods during his “Let’s Rock” media event today in San Francisco. The highlights:



The iPod nano is once again tall and skinny — and even more colourful. A built-in motion sensor will tell it when to display a vertical image and when to display a horizontal image. Bigger capacity, but same entry price: An 8-gig model will cost $149, while a 16-gig model will cost $199.

The iPod touch gets a new metal case, a built-in speaker, and built-in volume control. It’ll also support Nike+iPod built-in. As expected, it’s cheaper — but still not as cheap as Apple’s cheapest iPhone. An 8-gig iPod touch will cost $229 — $70 less; a 16-gig touch will run $299, a $100 discount; and a 32-gig iPod touch will cost $399, also a $100 discount.

The iPod classic continues its road to retirement. Only one model — 120 gigabytes — remains.

