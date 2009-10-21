Apple Unveils Awesome New iMacs, Multi-Touch Mouse

As expected, Apple has unveiled a new iMac desktop computer, new MacBook notebook, new Mac mini, and a multi-touch “magic” mouse.

Click here to see photos of the new iMac, Magic Mouse, and MacBook →

The new mouse gets rid the little scroll wheel you’re used to and replaces it with a multi-touch surface. This lets you “flick” between photos, like on an iPhone, or scroll through documents. It’s configurable for right- and left-handed users.

The new iMacs ship in 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes. Note that they do not include Blu-ray disc players — a rumour that popped up and was shot down earlier this month.

Yesterday, Apple reported its highest quarterly Mac sales ever, shipping 3.05 million Macs, up 17% year-over-year.

With more value for the buck, these should continue to help Apple take share from PC rivals.

Click here to see photos of the new iMac, Magic Mouse, and MacBook →

Don’t Miss: Apple Customers Freak Out Over New Macs — “Woo Hoo!” (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.