Apple Unveils $199 iPhone 3G S, Cuts iPhone 3G To $99

As expected, Apple (AAPL) unveiled a faster iPhone today and cut the current iPhone’s price.
The new iPhone 3G S will go on sale next Friday, June 19 and will be available for pre-order today. It will cost $199 for a 16 GB unit and $299 for a 32 GB device. The iPhone 3G will go down to $99 today.
No surprises on the iPhone 3G S’s features:
- Faster processor.
- More storage capacity.
- Faster Internet speeds.
- Video recording and very neat video editing.
- Better camera.
- Digital compass.
- More battery life.
It’ll also support the Nike+ system and nifty voice controls. More to come…
