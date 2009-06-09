Apple Unveils $199 iPhone 3G S, Cuts iPhone 3G To $99

Dan Frommer
iphone 3g s

As expected, Apple (AAPL) unveiled a faster iPhone today and cut the current iPhone’s price.

The new iPhone 3G S will go on sale next Friday, June 19 and will be available for pre-order today. It will cost $199 for a 16 GB unit and $299 for a 32 GB device. The iPhone 3G will go down to $99 today.

No surprises on the iPhone 3G S’s features:

  • Faster processor.
  • More storage capacity.
  • Faster Internet speeds.
  • Video recording and very neat video editing.
  • Better camera.
  • Digital compass.
  • More battery life.

It’ll also support the Nike+ system and nifty voice controls. More to come…

