Apple Uses An Ugly Google TV Remote To Teach Employees What Not To Do At Apple

Apple has an internal university where it teaches employees about what makes Apple special.

In the classes, Apple explains business and design decisions it has made in the past to provide guidance for current employees.

New York Times reported Brian X. Chen spoke with Apple employees who took the courses. According to one person, a professor would flash a photo of a Google TV remote on the screen. We’re not sure which one, but we’d guess it’s this one from Sony:

Then the professor showed this remote, which is Apple’s Apple TV remote:

Why does Apple have such a simple remote? Its designers debated what was necessary until they landed on a play/pause button, a button for getting the menu, and way to navigate.

According to Chen, Apple tells employees the Google remote is what happens when every designer and engineer gets a vote on the buttons. They all want something in there. Apple’s remote is only the buttons that are needed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.