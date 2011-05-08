Apple Is Preparing For The End Of The Steve Jobs Era By Teaching Management Classes Internally

Photo: AP

Steve Jobs realises his time at Apple isn’t infinite, so one of his biggest projects is trying to internalize his management style and philosophy at Apple so it endures even after he’s left the company, Adam Lashinsky reports in Fortune (article not online yet).Joel Podolny, ex-dean of the Yale school of management, and former Harvard professor Richard Tedlow, as well as other professors were hired to create Apple University.



They write case studies about big corporate decisions, which are then used in classes taught by executives.

The professors’ case studies look at topics like why Apple decided to focus on one factory in China for iPhone manufacturing and the decision to build Apple retail stores. The courses on the topics are taught by Apple’s top executives, like Tim Cook and Ron Johnson.

