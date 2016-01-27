Sales growth of all three major Apple products is dead in the water

Sedak Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple did not grow unit sales year-over-year in any of its major product categories during 2015’s crucial holiday sales quarter.

The number of iPhones sold was basically flat from a year ago, Mac unit sales declined 4% year-on-year, and iPad unit sales plunged 25%.

Apple doesn’t break out numbers for the Apple Watch, so we don’t know how sales of that product fared.

All in all, it’s not a very encouraging set of results for Apple, and underscores the need for the company to come out with a new hit.

Here’s Apple’s chart of December quarter results:

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.