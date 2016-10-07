Apple actually has an internal project codenamed 'pie'

Next year, Apple will move its executives and at least 13,000 employees into a new campus in Cupertino, California that’s been called a “spaceship” and the “death star.”

Now we know at least one thing that Apple will use its old headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop for: consolidating its teams that work on cloud and online services.

Apple plans to unify its cloud computing employees, including Siri, Maps, iCloud, and other services, at its old headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

Apple’s cloud infrastructure teams have been divided physically and have had varying management to this point, which has contributed to the services’ unreliability, and may be hampering the company’s data-oriented car efforts, too. Most of Apple iTunes services ultimately report to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of online services.

Unifying the teams will help Apple transition onto a new Apple-developed infastrucure system codenamed “Pie.” Siri, iTunes, and Apple News already run partially on Pie, with Maps transitioning in the next few years.

Bloomberg also says that recent hire Peter Stern will lead cloud services.

Open office plan

More interesting than Apple’s slow-moving cloud reorganization are the details Gurman gives on the political jockeying that is going on inside of Apple as it prepares to move to its new campus, Apple Campus 2, early next year.

A committee of Apple managers is currently working on the transition, but it’s facing a number of challenges.

Apple may have already outgrown its new $5 billion campus. It expected 13,000 employees, but thousands more could eventually move. Apple grows like a weed around Cupertino and Sunnyvale, California with various offices sporting Apple signs out front.

The new office features an open floor plan, which may be bothering employees used to a more compartmentalized and quiet environment.

Only vice presidents and above will get formal offices — senior directors, who manage huge teams and get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, will not be offered offices, as had been planned.

