Apple will reportedly introduce a new connector exclusively for accessories

All of Apple’s current products use two different kinds of connector types: Lightning, which is found on iPhones, and USB-C, which is used on the new MacBook Pro to attach accessories and charge the laptop.

But Apple may be planning to introduce a third kind of connector, one that takes up less space than either adaptor, according to a report from 9to5Mac’s Jordan Kahn.

The new design, which is called the “Ultra Accessory Connector,” has been distributed to accessory makers that participate in Apple’s official Made-for-iPhone program as part of a developer preview, according to the report. The new connector can be used by accessory makers for headphone cables.

Apple currently lets accessory makers use its Lightning connector for chargers and headphones, especially after the recent iPhone 7 launch left the Lightning port as the only port on the device. But Apple-owned Beats still uses the non-proprietary micro-USB connector on some of its headphones.

According to 9to5Mac, accessory manufacturers could make additional dongles that allow iPhones to connect to UAC accessories, such as a 3.5mm jack to UAC adaptor or a dongle that converts Lightning to UAC.

Are you part of Apple’s MFi program and have seen the UAC developer preview? Email the author at [email protected]

