Apple's new London headquarters is part of a huge £14 billion redevelopment -- take a look inside

Apple’s new UK headquarters will be part of a £14 billion redevelopment at Battersea Power Station.

The US tech giant will relocate 1,400 employees to the site in 2021 and it will take up around 40% of the office space in the old power station.

Watch the video and take a tour of what the building will look like when it is finished.

Producer Leon Siciliano. Original reporting by Leanna Garfield



