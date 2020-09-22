Major US companies are joining a crusade to give workers time off to vote on Nov. 3. From Apple to Salesforce, here are all the tech companies that are onboard.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images An election judge directs voters outside a polling place in the Pearl Park Recreation Centre on August 11, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Major tech companies like Twitter and Salesforce are giving their employees Election Day off in order to vote.

Others, like Apple and Facebook, are encouraging employees to volunteer to be poll workers.

Several tech firms have joined a movement called “Time To Vote,” which aims to give US workers more flexibility to cast their ballots on Election Day.

As Election Day approaches, the challenges that come with trying to cast a ballot in the US are becoming more apparent.

Even in pre-pandemic times, US voter turnout was low. This year, the coronavirus pandemic will make voting even more challenging, with the US facing a potential shortage of poll workers and many voters nervous about voting by mail.

Now, corporate America is responding in order to help increase voter turnout.

Hundreds of major firms have instituted new policies in order to encourage their workers to vote, or to help out at their local polling places. Many of these companies have joined the “Time To Vote” movement, an organisation whose goal is to increase voter turnout by making it easier for US workers to find time to vote.

Retail companies have led the way in encouraging their employees to become poll workers, and now tech companies are responding in kind.

From Salesforce to Apple, here are all the tech companies so far who are changing their policies around Election Day.

Salesforce will give all employees the day off in order to vote. “The best policy is not time-bound but will take into account the unique challenges facing voters this election cycle,” Benioff tweeted. “Tell your CEO to give Election Day off to vote.”

Kimberley White/Getty Images Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Apple announced internally that it would give its hourly workers four hours of paid time off on Election Day in order to vote. Apple also told staff they could use that time to volunteer as an election worker. It’s unclear whether the same policy applies to Apple’s salaried employees.

Karl Mondon/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this month that employees may take the day off to work at polling places on Election Day as the country faces a potential widespread shortage of poll workers.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter announced in June that it would make Election Day in the US a company holiday going forward, and that its global employees will also get the day off to vote in national elections. Twitter is one of dozens of high-profile companies that has signed onto the “Time To Vote” movement.

The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Uber is giving employees the day of as part of a broader “Get Out the Vote” effort. The company will also help transport voters to the polls and provide links to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot through its apps.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Verizon is giving its US workers four hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day.

Reuters A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

GitHub is encouraging its employees to take a half-day off to vote and to volunteer as poll workers. The company said it will give those volunteers $US250 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice.

GitHub GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.

Google, Etsy, PayPal, Dell, Lyft, Evite, and more are all supporting “Time To Vote.” You can see the full list of companies that have pledged their support on the organisation’s website.

