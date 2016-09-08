Apple's Twitter account keeps spoiling its big iPhone 7 event

Apple’s annual iPhone event is one of the biggest technology events of the year. But unfortunately, Apple’s own Twitter account gave away all the surprises.

First, Apple’s Twitter account showed a 15-second video that showed a big ball of water splashing against the iPhone 7, confirming the new iPhone 7 will be available in black, and also be water-resistant.

Apple deleted that tweet.

Then, Apple’s Twitter account released another 15-second video that showed off the purported release date for the iPhone 7, on September 16.

Apple also deleted that tweet.

Finally, there’s this tweet, which revealed all the key features of the iPhone 7.

You guessed it. Apple also deleted this tweet.

Apple’s event is still happening, but the biggest details are already out in the wild. It will be interesting to see if and how Apple acknowledges these leaks on its own Twitter account, given the company’s long-time emphasis of keeping new products a secret before they’re announced on stage.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.