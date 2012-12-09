Apple Isn't Finished Improving The Apple TV –– Here's What's Next

Photo: AP

An upcoming software update for the Apple TV will let you use a Bluetooth keyboard to control the set top box, according to a discovery made by 9to5Mac.This will be a lot easier than using Apple’s remote control to point and click at each letter on the on-screen keyboard when searching for stuff.



There’s also potential for other third-party manufacturers to make Bluetooth remotes and keyboards for the Apple TV.

9to5Mac had a video of a Bluetooth keyboard working with the Apple TV up earlier today, but it has since been removed.

The software update is part of the upcoming iOS 6.1 release, which will be available for Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and the iPod Touch.

