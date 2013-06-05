Analyst Comes Out With The Most Outrageously Fanciful Prediction For The Apple Television Yet

Topeka Capital analyst Brian White is doubling down on his wild report about the Apple television.



In a report this morning, he says Apple is planning to release a full-blown television at the end of the year. He says it will use motion controlling and could use an “iRing” to improve accuracy of the motion control.

He also says he’s hearing Apple will partner with carriers to bring the TV to the market. White thinks carriers like Verizon and AT&T would subsidise the Apple TV to get users on one bill paying for TV and mobile device services.

You never want to say never, but this stuff sound far-out and unlikely.

The iRing just sounds goofy. It’s hard enough to find a gigantic cable remote to control the TV. Imagine searching for an “iRing.” White cautions it wouldn’t be required for the Apple television. If that’s the case, then why would a company focused on simplicity include it?

And, relying on carriers seems unlikely. Just look at the difference in the iPhone and the iPad. Apple can sell more iPads more easily because it’s not relying on carriers for distribution.

Perhaps, Apple needs carriers to do what it wants to do with content, but we doubt it.

Maybe in December White will be proven right and all the sceptics will eat crow. Here’s the full report from White, who is currently in Asia on a tour of suppliers.

Starting to Ramp the “iPhone mini” and “iTV” Targeting the Holiday Season. Our checks around Apple (AAPL-$450.72: Buy) continue to point to the release of a full blown “iTV” by the end of the year and in time for the holidays, combined with a laser-like focus around the creation of fresher user interface aesthetics for iOS 7. Also, we learned that component production for the “iPhone mini” or lower priced iPhone begins this month, supporting the potential for a July launch. We were told that carriers will be an important part of the go-to-market strategy for Apple’s TV ambitions and subsidise the $1,500-$2,500 “iTV”, offering customers a single bill that will include a wireless plan (i.e., iPhone, iPad), Internet connection services, an “iTV” plan and other services. As we have previously discussed, the 60-inch “iTV” (50-inch and 55-inch may also be available) is anticipated to come with one iPad-sized “mini iTV” with the option to add more “mini iTVs”. Motion detection technology will be used on the “mothership iTV” and the “iRing” will allow for improved control accuracy. For example, we believe the “iRing” will provide for more accurate control of channel surfing, content management and settings via motion detection, while also offering a more seamless gaming experience on Game centre. We were told that “iRing” will not be the sole option available to control the “mothership iTV”, as iOS devices (i.e., iPhone, iPad) and Siri will provide alternatives for similar or different use cases. Clearly, there will be many different uses for “iTV” and similar to the various devices (i.e., remote, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, wireless keyboard, etc.) that are used to control an iMac, we believe it makes sense for consumers to have different options to control the “iTV”.

