The new Apple TV comes in two sizes, but there's only one reason you should only get the bigger one

The new Apple TV is coming out this week.

Unlike the old Apple TV set-top boxes, which retailed for $US99, the new Apple TV is sold in two storage capacities: $US150 gets you 32GB of storage, while $US200 gets you 64GB of storage.

Apple has never sold the Apple TV in different storage capacities. So why should you consider spending more money for more storage?

There’s one main reason: apps and games.

Unlike past models, the new Apple TV allows you to download apps from the iOS App Store, and even download and play games using the new Siri remote control. (You can use other iPhones as remote controls for multiplayer games, too).

So, it all depends on how many apps and games you plan on downloading. If you plan on using the Apple TV mainly to stream content from Netflix or Hulu, you probably only need 32GB of storage. But if you plan on really maxing out your Apple TV with games and apps, you should spend the extra $US50 to get that extra storage.

Considering the newness of this device, we’d probably recommend 32GB of storage for most people. This is the first year of Apple’s TV operating system, called TVOS, and we have no idea what the “killer apps” are or will be just yet. The same goes for games: since the Apple TV is basically a big-screen port for all your iPhone games, expect on playing those kinds of simple pass-the-time games on your Apple TV until TVOS gets some exclusive titles.

If you’re still not sure about which Apple TV to buy, wait until some critics’ reviews come out later this week. Tech Insider will be breaking down the new device and posting a thorough review as well.

