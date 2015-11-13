Apple used drones and helicopters to film its stunning Apple TV screensavers

The new Apple TV, which launched two weeks ago, is packed with innovations.

The Apple TV is now a major source of interactive content, from apps to games to TV streaming services, but one of my favourite features is actually what you see when there’s no content playing.

If you haven’t seen them yet, the Apple TV screensavers are truly stunning.





Now, imagine these screensavers playing on your giant TV, but in higher definition, and at a smooth 60 frames per second.

This is one of my favourite features in the new Apple TV — and Apple apparently put a lot of effort into making sure these screensavers were unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Apple actually used drones and helicopters to film these screensavers in five different locations, including San Francisco, New York City, London, Hawaii, and the Great Wall of China. Apple declined to comment on the specifics though.

As Apple said when it introduced the new Apple TV in September, all of these screensavers are dynamic, and day and night shots actually change depending on your local time.

When you first set up the new Apple TV, you’re given an option to select how often you want Apple to download new screensavers to your set-top device. You can choose to get these new aerial screensavers daily, weekly, monthly, or not at all. Personally, I recommend you get them updated as often as you can! Everyone who’s seen these new Apple TV screensavers go gaga for them.

You can watch all of the available Apple TV screensavers here.

