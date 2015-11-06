How the Apple TV compares to the rest of the competition

After three long years since the previous generation was released, the new Apple TV is finally upon us and available to buy online or at an Apple Store.

The new Apple TV boasts a new app store, a new remote with a touchpad, games, voice search, and even Siri control.

But there are other multimedia streaming devices out there that can do all those things, and some of them do more while costing less than the new Apple TV.

See how the new Apple TV stacks up against the three best multimedia streamers available.

4K video streaming might not be a deal breaker for most because there isn’t much 4K content available yet. Plus, most of us haven’t splurged on a new 4K TV yet. But the new Apple TV’s high price tag doesn’t make a strong case when the others do pretty much the same things for less.

If you want a good, basic media streamer, the Amazon Fire TV may be the one for you. Just consider that it won’t let you stream music from your Apple devices because it’s not compatible with iOS.

If you want a powerhouse media streamer that’s great for playing games, the NVidia Shield would be your best choice as it comes with a game controller, but the remote is sold separately for a pricey $US49.99 extra.

The Roku 4 has some great features, like a headphone jack in the remote itself so you can stream video without disturbing anyone around you. It also supports 4K TVs if you have one.

