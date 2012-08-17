Apple TV Is Not Going To Be The Big Revolution Everyone Wants

Everyone wants Apple to destroy the TV market as we know it. They want it to shrink their cable bill, and unbundle the cable channels so they only have to pay for what they want.



After a report from the Wall Street Journal that Apple is talking to cable companies about running cable through an Apple TV, it looks like that dream of massive disruption is unlikely. The Apple TV is not going to be a huge revolution, at least not at first. Apple likes to work with big companies and slowly revolutionise a market. In the video below we dig into the topic.

Produced by Robert Libetti

