Apple just made some huge updates to the Apple TV

At its big event on Wednesday, Apple made some huge updates to the Apple TV, the set-top box that lets you stream live video through sources like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Now.

“It really is the golden age of TV. But the experience hasn’t changed in decades. Today, we are going to do something about that,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

This is the first time Apple’s made any significant updates to its set-top box device in nearly three years, and it shows Apple’s serious about challenging the TV industry that Tim Cook once said was “stuck in the 70s.”

Here’s everything we’ve learned about the new Apple TV so far:

The 32GB device is priced at $US149 and the 64GB one will cost $US199. That’s more than double the $US69 price tag of the current version. Availability: It will be out in late October across 80 countries. It will be available in 100 countries by the end of the year.

You can play games directly on Apple TV using the new remote. Big game makers like Activision are creating games specifically designed for Apple TV. Some even allows for multiplaying. Other features: 64-bit A8 chip, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI, Ethernet code. The remote uses Bluetooth and can last 3 months on a single charge.

