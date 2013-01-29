You're Going To Want To Update Your Apple TV Today

Apple has released an updated for its Apple TV that unlocks some long-awaited features.



The big new feature is the previously-rumoured Bluetooth keyboard support, which should make it much easier to log into Hulu and search for things on Netflix.

Other than that, users will get an improved iTunes in the Cloud service, and a feature called Up Next, which lets you build a queue of music to play on the fly.

