10 Cool Things You Can Do With Apple TV

The Apple TV refresh has been well-received so far.



And it works great, as long as you stick with content downloaded or streamed from iTunes.

Beyond that, there’s very little versatility.

We put together 10 tips for your Apple TV that will open it up to more content, stream video faster, and let you control it all with your phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.