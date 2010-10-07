Apple TV A Hit -- On Pace To Sell 1 Million Per Quarter

Apple’s streak of hit products continues with Apple TV, says JMP Research’s Alex Gauna.



Barron’s picked up a note from Gauna that says Apple TV is sold out across the nation at Apple Stores. Gauna called over 20 stores.

He is estimating Apple sells 1 million Apple TVs per quarter. Pretty good considering Apple calls it a hobby, but not huge from a financial perspective.

At $99 a pop, that’s less than $400 million per year in annual revenue.

However, revenue isn’t everything. It’s good for Apple to gets its way into the living room.

See Also: Apple TV Loses In A Head To Head Fight With Roku

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.