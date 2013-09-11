Sorry, Apple's Not Upgrading Its TV Software Just Yet

Leading up to Apple’s big event today, the company was rumoured to be releasing a major update to its Apple TV software.

The rumour was that Apple would make it easier to stream content, and make it possible to stream your own content to someone else’s Apple TV.

But during the event, there was no mention of an Apple TV.

Still, that’s not to say Apple won’t update its Apple TV software when iOS 7 officially launches next week.

