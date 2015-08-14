REPORT: Apple's plan to 'kill cable' is delayed

Apple’s much-rumoured streaming TV service is reportedly being pushed back until 2016, according to Bloomberg News.

The publication is reporting that Apple is on track to unveil a new Apple TV set-top box at an event on Sept. 9.

Bloomberg’s sources cite two reasons for the delay: the talks to licence content from broadcasters such as Fox and CBS are progressing slowly, and Apple doesn’t have the network capacity to “ensure a good viewing experience.”

The report comes just after Piper Jaffray issued a note expressing scepticism that Apple would announce the service this fall as it has originally planned.

Developing…

