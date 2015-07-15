Apple is making a big move in its plan to kill cable, report says

Apple is expected to debut its own streaming TV service this fall, and a new report from The New York Post suggests the company is in the process of overcoming one of its biggest hurdles in doing so.

One way Apple hopes to differentiate itself from other streaming TV services is to offer content from local networks. Apple wants you to be able to stream live local channels on any device, The Post reports, which echoes a previous report from Re/code earlier this year.

This would give it an edge over competing services that only offer broad TV shows from various cable channels.

The problem, however, is that broadcasters such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox don’t control the feeds of its affiliates which offer that local content. Apple has reportedly asked those broadcasters to obtain those rights from affiliates before moving forward with its TV service so that it doesn’t have to do so itself, The Post says.

Now, networks are getting close to tying up those deals. They’re telling these affiliate groups that they will get a slice of the added revenue Apple’s new TV service is expected to generate to convince them to sign on.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t any obstacles to consider moving forward. Apple is trying to force its notorious “30% tax” on TV partners too, which means they would have to fork over 30% of the subscription fee to Apple if they buy it through the App Store, reports The Post.

Apple is aiming to release its streaming TV service in the fall, which The Wall Street Journal first reported in March. It could cost between $US30 and $US40 per month, and will reportedly launch on multiple platforms.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post accordingly when we hear back.

