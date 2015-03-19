The rumoured Apple TV service could have 7 million subscribers by the end of 2016

If Apple builds a streaming TV service, will people sign up?

Business Insider Intelligence looked at numbers like Apple TV shipment projections, the estimated number of active Apple TV devices in the wild, and the growth rates of comparable streaming services after they launched. They project the service to garner more than 4 million U.S. subscribers in its first quarter on the market, 7.4 million at the end of 2016, and 10.7 million by the end of 2018. That would translate to revenue of more than $US4 billion a year by the end of 2018.

According to reports, Apple is in talks with a large number of TV networks for the service, which could launch at the end of this year. But NBCUniversal is apparently off the list because of a conflict with Apple and parent company Comcast.

