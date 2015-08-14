Don't count on Apple to talk about its big plan to kill cable at its September event

For months, a bunch of reports have suggested that Apple is working on its own TV service with the goal of launching this fall.

Now, the analysts at Piper Jaffray are sceptical it will happen.

Analysts Gene Munster and Douglas J. Clinton write that there is a 50% chance Apple will announce the service during its main fall event where it typically unveils its new iPhone.

The much-rumoured streaming service might still launch later in the fall, but Piper Jaffray thinks there’s only a 50/50 chance we’ll see it at the September event. Apple sometimes holds events in October too, where it introduces new iPads and other products.

Based on previous reports, it sounds like Apple’s streaming service going to be more of a competitor against cable than apps like Hulu and Netflix. Apple will reportedly bundle a slimmed-down selection of TV networks in its package, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s also going to offer local TV stations, and it’s reportedly in the process of finalising those talks, a report from The New York Post indicated in July.

But that process takes a long time since big broadcasters such as CBS and Fox don’t control the feeds of their affiliates that provide that local content. It’s possible that this could be one reason the service wouldn’t be ready in time to launch alongside the iPhone.

We’ll know for sure when Apple holds its event, which is likely happening on Sept. 9 according to BuzzFeed News.(Apple hasn’t sent out invites yet.)

