Apple's TV service may be delayed

Apple has been rumoured to be working on its own TV subscription service, but a new report from Recode’s Peter Kafka claims the streaming service could be facing delays as Apple wants to provide subscribers access to a broad range of live local TV programming.

According to the report, Apple has decided to focus on providing live local TV broadcasts to subscribers to ensure its TV service has broad appeal, with one of Kafka’s sources saying that “this is supposed to be for 30 million people.”

In addition to offering live local broadcasts, Apple has also been negotiating deals to offer a collection of nationwide flagship channels such as ABC, Fox, CBS, and more.

Apple’s web TV service will reportedly launch across multiple devices, allowing subscribers to watch live content on their Apple computers, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV streaming box.

Offering live local TV could also help Apple differentiate its TV subscription service from other competitors in the space such as Dish’s Sling TV. But, the report states that Apple has faced delays in its negotiations as local TV broadcasts deals often fall under different ownership and can be tied down to franchise deals.

And while Apple certainly has the capital and marketing power to make those deals happen, orchestrating deals for access to local TV stations nationwide takes time, and in some cases, will even require those local broadcasters to build their own streaming infrastructure.

Past reports have suggested Apple could announce its Apple TV subscription service alongside a new version of its Apple TV streaming box at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8th, but Kafka’s report suggests continued negotiations with local broadcasters could push the announcement to “early fall.”

As far as pricing goes, Apple is said to be targeting a subscription “ranging from $US30 to $US40 per month,” according to past reports, which is more expensive than Dish’s Sling TV service which currently costs $US20 per month.

