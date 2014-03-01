Apple Did $US1 Billion In Apple TV Sales Last Year

Apple’s TV business is more than hobby, nowadays.

Speaking at Apple’s shareholders meeting, CEO Tim Cook revealed the company sold $US1 billion worth of Apple TVs last year.

At $US99 each, that’s approximately 10.1 million units. It’s nearly double what Apple did in 2012, according to independent analyst Horace Dediu.

For the longest time, Apple called Apple TV a “hobby” because it was not one of the major legs of its business. Cook said today, “”It’s a little more difficult to call it a hobby these days.”

There’s been a spate of reports that Apple is preparing a new version of the Apple TV box. It’s reportedly going to support gaming, and perhaps motion controls like the Xbox Kinect. Apple is also said to be working with Time Warner Cable to get video content running through the TV box.

Cook’s comment could be a tip that Apple is developing a new TV product.

Before we get too crazy and excited, remember: For Apple, $US1 billion is tiny. In fiscal 2013, it did $US171 billion in sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.