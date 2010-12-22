Apple Says New Apple TV Sales Will Go Over 1 Million This Week

Apple just announced that it will sell over 1 million units of its new Apple TV this week.



The timing of this release is interesting for two reasons:

Yesterday we reported that Roku was about to sell its 1 millionth box in the next two weeks. Roku has been around since 2008, new Apple TV has only been on the market since the beginning of October.

Google TV is reportedly struggling. The software was seen as premature, and now its telling partners to delay plans for TVs running Google TV software.

Apple probably doesn’t care about Roku, but it does care about everything Google does. It probably wants to rub Apple TVs success in Google’s face. We’ll be curious to see if Google or its partners put out any numbers on Google TV.

Apple also says people are renting or buying more than 400,000 TV episodes and more than 150,000 movies per day.

This could also be read as a shot at the competition. As in: “Hey big media companies, you want to make money on your content? Come to iTunes, come to Apple, we sell things.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.