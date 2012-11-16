Here's Everything You Need To Know About Apple's rumoured TV Set

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design
Here’s some interesting news. Jeffries analyst James Kisner wrote in a note today that the launch of Apple’s long-rumoured television set is “imminent.”
Yes, these rumours have been persistent for about two years now. But sources continue to tell analysts and tech reporters that the device is going to happen.
So what do we know about the device? Keep reading for everything we know about the Apple TV.
Kisner didn't give a specific time frame for the Apple TV launch in his note, but Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster still believes it'll launch in the first half of 2013.
Leander Kahney at CultOfMac cited an anonymous source who claimed to have seen a prototype of the TV and said it looked like a 'much bigger' version of Apple's current line of desktop LED Cinema Displays, as seen in their mockup of the product here.
CultOfMac's source also claims that the TV prototype includes built-in Siri functionality, a rumour that has floated around for a while, so that viewers can control the TV without a remote. What's more, the source says that the TV has FaceTime so you could potentially use the big screen to video chat.
CultOfMac quoted one anonymous source who said that Apple was working on console similar to Kinect for Xbox, which responds to your gestures.
Apple is reportedly in early stage talks with three major Hollywood studios to get the rights to stream their entertainment content onto multiple devices including the television.
Another rumour floated by The New York Post suggests that Apple is considering offering TV channels as apps on the television that one can stream content through. There's no word yet on what how the pricing for that system would work though. Would you buy a collection of apps in the way you do with TV channels, or pay for each channel app individually?
The Wall Street Journal reported late last year that Apple would use a version of AirPlay to let users control the television from mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. More recently, the company filed a clever patent to turn an iPhone into an actual remote control just by taking a picture on your phone of the remote you have, which could be further proof that Apple intends to use this for the television down the road.
We spoke with a source who knows someone that's seen the Apple TV software for the iPad. The way it was described to us is that you click on a channel on the iPad, and it changes the channel on the TV. On your iPad you get to see all sorts of extra content.
Considering that Apple hasn't even acknowledged the existence of the television, it's not surprising that the product still doesn't have a name. It's commonly referred to in print as iTV, but as many have pointed out, there is already a British television company with that name. Some have speculated it'll be called the 'iPanel' or simply 'Apple TV.'
Gene Munster told Business Insider last year that he expects the Apple TV to come in a multiple sizes, similar to Apple's line of laptops and computers, in order to cater to a broader range of consumers. Munster didn't specify what these sizes would be, but others have offered some predictions. Most of the rumours to date have placed the TV at between 32 inches and 50 inches, so perhaps the safest best is to assume it will fall in between at around 42 inches.
Apple isn't exactly known for offering incredibly cheap products, and the television probably won't buck this trend. On the low end, Jeffries analyst Peter Misek predicts the TV will cost $1250. On the higher end, Gene Munster predicts the TV will cost $1600.
The most recent report on Apple's TV plans comes from this story in the WSJ that says Apple may be forced to abandon its plans for a television set and release a new set top box instead. The box would replace your cable or satellite box and pipe in content directly from your provider.
That means instead of using the often clunky guide from your cable or satellite provider, you'll have a new one from Apple.
