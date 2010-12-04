Apple TV Is #13 Best-Selling Gadget At Amazon, Google TV Is #430

Apple’s new Apple TV is back in stock at Amazon, so here’s an update on how the Set Top Box 2.0 gadgets are selling:



Apple TV is #13 on Amazon’s list of the best-selling electronics

Roku is #23

Boxee Box is #185

Logitech Revue (Google TV) is #430

To be sure, this is just one of many distribution channels for these gadgets, and doesn’t tell us much about specific unit sales, offline sales, etc.

But it’s the one place where we can get an apples-to-apples snapshot for how all of the devices are doing, so it’s pretty interesting, and probably is directionally correct.

