Apple TV Is #13 Best-Selling Gadget At Amazon, Google TV Is #430

Apple’s new Apple TV is back in stock at Amazon, so here’s an update on how the Set Top Box 2.0 gadgets are selling:
- Apple TV is #13 on Amazon’s list of the best-selling electronics
- Roku is #23
- Boxee Box is #185
- Logitech Revue (Google TV) is #430
To be sure, this is just one of many distribution channels for these gadgets, and doesn’t tell us much about specific unit sales, offline sales, etc.
But it’s the one place where we can get an apples-to-apples snapshot for how all of the devices are doing, so it’s pretty interesting, and probably is directionally correct.
FaceTime video chat works fine on our iPhone, but it could be pretty cool on our living room HDTV. Apple would need to sell a camera add-on gadget for the Apple TV.
Tom Skilling's weather app. This could include standard forecast features, plus video from WGN-Chicago's Tom Skilling, the greatest weatherman in the world. And it could even generate revenue for the ailing Tribune Company!
NBA Jam and other arcade-style games would be super fun, and would not require complex remote controls to play.
We actually think the living room TV could be a good place to do some shopping, even ordering groceries via FreshDirect.
We're very excited for the AirPlay feature that launches next month, which will let you beam the video you're watching on your iPad or iPhone to your Apple TV. It would be nice if this worked for photo slideshows, too.
Other video apps than iTunes will be huge. We'd especially love to see Amazon offer its Video on Demand platform for the Apple TV. The competition would be good for both Amazon and Apple.
MLB At Bat is a great way to watch baseball on the iPhone and iPad. It would be even better on the Apple TV.
We hate PowerPoints, but a viewing app could be a good excuse to buy one for the office conference room, and write it off as a business expense.
Pandora and other streaming radio apps would be nice to have. Pandora tells us that users who listen through connected TVs or Blu-ray players listen for about 3 hours over the course of a day, comparable to web and mobile.
Safari. Not because we want to browse the web on our TV for extended periods. But for a quick look-up here and there, it could be helpful.
BONUS: Something awesome we've never imagined before. On the iPad, we've seen cool new apps like FlipBoard, which didn't exist on the iPhone. No doubt some cool Apple TV-first apps will pop up.
