Apple's 'iTV' Could Be Launching Early Next Year Too [REPORT]

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Along with the news that Apple is working on a so-called iPhone 5S refresh for the first half of 2013, the China Times also reports that the long-rumoured Apple television set will launch within the same time frame. Overall, the report seems shaky. Apple has never refreshed the iPhone less than a year after introducing a new model. On the other hand, Apple did release a new fourth-generation iPad with faster internal hardware just seven months after the third-generation iPad.



And the Apple TV prediction is in line with estimates from super analyst Gene Munster, who also expects the set to launch in the first half of 2013.

