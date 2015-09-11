The new Apple TV remote is eerily reminiscent of a famous Nintendo controller

Apple unveiled a new version of its set-top box on Wednesday. It’s still called Apple TV, and it still looks like a little box with rounded corners. This is the new Apple TV:

Apple The new Apple TV is bigger than ever (but it’s still really small).

There it is, looking like a hockey puck gone wrong. That’s not the part that’s reminiscent of a famous Nintendo gamepad, though: It’s the new Apple TV remote.

Can you tell which is Apple’s and which is Nintendo’s?

You probably can, and not just because one of them has “Wii” imprinted in big letters. But hey, seriously, these look dramatically similar. And they serve very similar functions. And they’re both for inexpensive systems capable of playing mostly casual fare.

The biggest difference seems to be that the Apple TV remote may actually be a worse game controller than the Wii gamepad, though we can’t be sure until we get our grubby mitts on it ourselves. We’ll find out for sure in October when the new Apple TV comes out.

