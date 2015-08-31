The new Apple TV will release in October under $200, report says

The new Apple TV will reportedly release in October at a price point under $US200, according to a new report by reliable Apple blog 9to5Mac.

Sources told 9to5Mac Apple is still finalising the price of the new Apple TV, which could start anywhere between $US149 and $US199. The current Apple TV was originally priced at $US99 but was reduced to $US69 in March.

Obviously, Apple is adding a lot of value to the next Apple TV to justify its higher price point. Rumours suggest the new Apple TV’s signature features will be a refreshed user interface, an App Store to let developers create apps specially for the device and interface, the addition of Siri for searching and navigating, and an all new remote control with touchpad and gesture controls.

The new Apple TV will also reportedly support a new live TV service, but that feature apparently won’t go live until sometime in 2016 as Apple still needs to finalise deals with several major cable companies.

Though the new Apple TV will be significantly improved over the current model, 9to5Mac also says the current model will indeed support the company’s new live TV service coming next year, but it won’t be able to support an App Store, Siri, or the new remote control.

We’ll learn much more about the new Apple TV, as well as the successors to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, at Apple’s media event on September 9.

