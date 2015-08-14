Apple is recalling some of its Apple TVs because of an unspecified faulty part

Apple is recalling a small number of its third-generation Apple TV units because they contain an unspecified faulty part.

Rather than posting a notice publicly as it has with other recall programmes, the company is contacting owners of the faulty sets directly. MacRumors reporter Mitchel Broussard, who bought an Apple TV unit a few weeks ago, reports that Apple reached out to him and offered an exchange for a brand new unit.

Any other customers who have received a similar message from Apple seem to have picked up their boxes within the same time frame, Broussard writes. They might not have had any problems with their Apple TVs yet, as Apple seems to have realised that a certain batch shipped with a faulty part and recalled them before any issues arose.

Apple appears to be sending affected customers a new Apple TV unit immediately, before requiring them to send the faulty box back. Broussard even got an iTunes gift card for the trouble.

