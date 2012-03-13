Apple TV Production Starts In May, Goes On Sale At Year End, Says Jefferies

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple is going into “full-scale production” of a television in May or June, and will start selling it at the end of the year, says Jefferies analyst Peter Misek in a note this morning.He’s just back from Asia and has more evidence that Apple is doing a TV:



Evidence of commercial iTV production is starting: we believe specialty components have begun to ship to Apple’s Asia panel suppliers with polarised films, filters, and IGZO components starting to move in small quantities. We expect commercial production in May/ June with 2M to 5M builds likely. We still expect a CQ4 launch.

He’s raising his price target on Apple to $699, up from $599, and raising his estimates for iPhone sales for this quarter. He thinks Apple sells 33.2 million, which is up from his previous estimate of 28 million.

