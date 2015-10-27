You can now pre-order the new Apple TV

The newly announced Apple TV is available for pre-order in the US, the UK, Australia, and more as of today. The TV, which is more powerful than its predecessor, can play games, has a revamped App Store, and an updated remote control.

The Apple TV starts at $US149 (£129) for the 32GB model and goes up to $US199 (£169) for the 64GB model. The old Apple TV is still available for purchase at a reduced price of $US69 (£59).

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on stage at the unveiling that “[Apple’s] vision for TV is simple and perhaps a little provocative. We believe the future of television is apps.” Just as with iOS on the iPhone, the Apple TV now features Siri and an App Store that developers can take advantage of.

Tech giants like Google and Amazon are making moves into the living room, a place where they expect consumers will purchase video content avidly. Amazon recently removed the Apple TV and Google Chromecast from its store due to the lack of Amazon Prime compatibility.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.