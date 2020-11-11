Data shows how Apple TV Plus' breakout comedy 'Ted Lasso' has grown into a word-of-mouth hit

Apple TV Plus ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple TV Plus’ breakout comedy “Ted Lasso” has slowly but steadily grown in audience demand since debuting in August, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

The series peaked around 50 days after its debut and was 25 times more in demand than the average series in the US at that time. It hasn’t fallen much in demand since.

The series is one of Apple’s best reviewed original shows with an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Apple has already renewed it for seasons two and three.

If you have a tip about Apple TV Plus, contact the author at [email protected] or DM him on Twitter @TravClark2.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple TV Plus is starting to hit its stride and “Ted Lasso” is emblematic of that.

The breakout comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach who’s hired to manage a soccer team in England, has slowly but steadily become a word-of-mouth hit, based on data from Parrot Analytics.

The data company measures audience demand based on the viewership, desire, and engagement of a TV series weighted by importance. When “Ted Lasso” debuted in August, it didn’t immediately spark interest. But demand for the series has grown over time as more people discover it, according to the data.

The chart below illustrates its growth:

Parrot Analytics ‘Ted Lasso’ has been a steady word-of-mouth hit.

The series peaked in demand around 50 days after it debuted and was more than 25 times more in demand than the average series in the US at that time, according to Parrot Analytics. It even surpassed Apple’s biggest series so far, “Defending Jacob,” and hasn’t fallen in demand much since.

“Ted Lasso” is among Apple’s post-launch originals that are growing in popularity, suggesting its streaming service has gained momentum after a slow start. Apple’s top three most in-demand shows, according to Parrot Analytics, are all ones that were not part of the day-one launch of Apple TV Plus: “Defending Jacob” (debuted in April), “Truth Be Told” (December 2019), and “Servant” (late November 2019).

“Ted Lasso” is also one of Apple’s best reviewed shows and has already been renewed for seasons two and three. It has an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Slate‘s Willa Paskin wrote, “On ‘Ted Lasso,’ American innocence, humility, and heroism are all alive and well â€” and you don’t have to consciously notice any of that for it to bring you comfort.”

The New York Times‘ Mike Hale said, “In its relentless positivity and commitment to making its audience comfortable while maintaining a sheen of pop-cult knowingness, ‘Ted Lasso’ is the dad pants of sitcoms.”

Read more about Apple TV Plus’ first year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.