It looks like there's going to be an Apple TV Plus series about WeWork based on the 'WeCrashed' podcast

Apple is reportedly developing a series about WeWork for its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

According to Variety magazine, which first reported the news, the potential series is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.”

The shared workspace provider was once valued at $US47 billion, with Neumann heralded as a millennial prophet who aimed to blur the lines between work and life like never before.

But WeWork cancelled a planned IPO in September 2019 amid startling revelations about its founder and then-CEO Adam Neumann’s management style, as well as concerns about the company’s business model.

Though the series’ cast hasn’t yet been announced, Lee Eisenberg will reportedly co-write the project. Eisenberg served as co-creator and showrunner for “Little America,” an anthology series about everyday American life also made for Apple TV Plus.

The shared workspace provider was not long ago valued at $US47 billion, with its cofounder and then-CEO Adam Neumann heralded as a kind of millennial prophet who aimed to blur the lines between work and home life like never before.

But WeWork shelved a planned IPO in September 2019 amid startling revelations about Neumann’s management style, as well as concerns about the company’s business model. Under pressure from major backers like SoftBank, Neumann agreed to quit as CEO that same month.

As revealed by Business Insider at the time, Neumann and his wife Rebekah established a cult-like, yet precarious company culture where employees could be fired on a whim and tequila was never in short supply.

Under Neumann’s stewardship, current and former WeWork employees were made to attend alcohol-fuelled company retreats with the sounds of coworkers having sex filling the air.

Though it’s not clear to what extent Apple’s planned series will delve into these tawdrier aspects of WeWork’s story.

This isn’t the first, second, or even third WeWork-related production in development.

Chernin Entertainment and Endeavour Content are currently making a TV series based on an upcoming book about WeWork by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, while Universal and Blumhouse are currently developing a movie about the company. Business Insider has also teamed up with production company Campfire to create a documentary about WeWork.

Business Insider has approached Apple for comment.

