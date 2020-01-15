Critics say Apple's 'Little America' is its 'first great show,' and it has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus ‘Little America’

“Little America” is Apple TV Plus’ best-reviewed TV series since the service launched in November, with a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple’s original shows have received mixed reviews from critics and struggled to stand out compared to the mega-hits of Netflix and Disney Plus, like “The Witcher” and “The Mandalorian.”

“Little America,” Apple TV Plus’ upcoming episodic anthology series, is the platform’s first truly great TV show, according to critics.

The series, which premieres January 17, tells a different story each episode inspired by the true stories of immigrants in America. It’s developed by the writers of “The Big Sick,” Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, along with the former “Office” writer and producer, Lee Eisenberg.

The series has a 100% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (based on six reviews). Indiewire’s Ben Travers wrote that “Little America” is Apple’s “first unconditionally good show” and that Apple TV Plus subscribers are “finally getting the quality promised a few months ago.” The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang similarly wrote that “Little America” is Apple TV Plus’ “first great show.”

“In another era, such tales would be treated as exactly what they are: smart, generous portraits of lives rarely given this much thought by Western entertainment,” Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote. “It’s a great show – easily the best of Apple’s early output – that could be enjoyed almost entirely on that level. Arriving in the America of 2020, however, the mere existence of this series can’t help but feel political.”

Apple’s slate of original shows haven’t fared well with critics since Apple TV Plus launched in November.

Its flagship drama, “The Morning Show,” was initially torn apart, but its Rotten Tomatoes critic score has since improved to 63%.

Its worst-reviewed shows are the crime drama, “Truth Be Told,” and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, “See,” with 31% and 43%, respectively. “Dickinson” has a 74% critics score, “For All Mankind” has 73%, and M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller, “Servant,” has an 85% score.

The shows have also struggled to stand out in a crowded TV landscape, with mega-hits like Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “The Witcher” being the most in-demand shows among audiences, according to data company Parrot Analytics.

But if critical reaction is any indication, Apple TV Plus might be heading in a more positive direction with “Little America.”

