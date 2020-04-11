You can watch some of Apple's original TV series for free for a limited time — here's a list of all of them

Apple ‘Dickinson’ on Apple TV Plus

Apple is making some of its TV shows and one movie available for free for a limited time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple TV Plus typically costs $US5 per month.

Free shows include “Dickinson,” “Little America,” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple joins services like Amazon and Sling TV in offering special deals as more people are stuck at home.

Apple is making some of its original programming free for a limited time as people are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple TV Plus, the company’s subscription entertainment app, typically costs $US5 per month. But the company is making a selection of its content available for free, including four TV series, one movie, and three kids shows. If you recently purchased an Apple product, like an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, or iPod Touch, you’ll also be able to access a 12-month free trial of the entire service.

To watch content on Apple TV Plus, you’ll need one of the following devices: an Apple TV, an iPhone, an iPad, an iPod Touch, a Mac, an Amazon Fire TV, a Roku device, or a compatible Samsung or LG smart TV.

When it comes to TV shows, Apple is offering “Little America,” “Servant,” “For All Mankind,” and “Dickinson” for free.

“Little America” is an anthology series telling the true stories of immigrants in America that counts actor Kumail Nanjiani as one of its executive producers.

“Servant” is a psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan.

“Dickinson” is a coming-of-age comedy told through the eyes of a teenage Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld.

“For All Mankind” is a sci-fi period drama that reimagines the space race and examines what would have happened if the Soviet Union had beaten the United States to the moon landing.

Apple is also offering a few children’s shows for free:

“Helpers” is a show from the creators of Sesame Street about problem-solving monsters.

“Ghostwriter,” a revival of the 1992 show about a ghost that helps students solve mysteries, is also available for free.

“Snoopy in Space,” a series of 12 shorts starring the Peanut gang, is also part of Apple’s temporarily free lineup.

Apple’s free lineup also includes one movie:

“The Elephant Queen,” a wildlife documentary following the journey of an elephant matriarch named Athena.

Apple is one of several streaming entertainment providers to offer a special deal during the COVID-19 crisis. Amazon is also offering more than 40 free children’s shows via Prime Video regardless of whether you have a subscription, and Sling TV also offered its Blue package for free for 14 days, which includes access to more than 45 live channels.

