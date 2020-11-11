Data reveals that Apple TV Plus' second wave of shows like 'Defending Jacob' were bigger hits than its launch titles, suggesting it's gaining momentum

Apple TV Plus Chris Evans in ‘Defending Jacob.’

Apple TV Plus’ “second wave” of original shows was more popular than its launch-day slate of originals, according to demand data from research company Parrot Analytics.

“Defending Jacob” has been Apple’s most in-demand original series, according to Parrot Analytics, and “Ted Lasso” has grown slowly but steadily in popularity.

Apple has yet to reveal subscriber numbers, but the Tom Hanks movie “Greyhound” is responsible for the service’s biggest spike in sign-ups this year, according to the analytics firm Antenna.

Apple TV Plus got off to a rocky start a year ago, but with deals with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler and filmmaker Martin Scorsese in its corner, it could still be a formidable streaming player.

Apple TV Plus hit its one-year anniversary last week and has also begun to hit its stride as a player in the streaming wars.

The streaming service struggled out of the gate with few launch titles, most of which were initially received poorly by critics, such as the big-budget fantasy series “See” and the star-studded “Morning Show.” But while Apple TV Plus doesn’t have a blockbuster like Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” data shows that the service’s “second wave” of original series was more popular with audiences than its launch titles, suggesting that it is rebounding from a lacklustre start.

“Defending Jacob,” the limited series starring Chris Evans that debuted in April, is the service’s biggest original series so far, according to Parrot Analytics, which measures “audience demand” based on the viewership, desire, and engagement with a series weighted by importance.

On average, the show was 29.5 times more in demand than the average series in the US in its first 60 days after its debut, according to Parrot Analytics. The research company said in May that the series had quickly become Apple’s breakout hit.

The No. 2 most “in-demand” Apple original was “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul (late November), followed by M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” at No. 3 (December).

The top three shows weren’t part of Apple TV Plus’ day-one launch lineup, suggesting the service could be catching on after a tepid start.

The chart below breaks it down:

Parrot Analytics ‘Defending Jacob’ is the biggest Apple original series so far.

Critics reviews for the top six shows have ranged from downright bad to lukewarm, save for “Servant,” which has an 83% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. The worst reviewed, “Truth Be Told,” has a 31% score while “Defending Jacob” received a 73%.

It’s worth noting that some of Apple’s best reviewed series didn’t make the top 10 on Parrot Analytics’ list or were toward the bottom. “Little America” didn’t make the cut but has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. The animated series “Central Park” (No. 8) has a 92%.

The comedy “Ted Lasso” (No. 9) has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes critic score and Parrot Analytics noted that “Ted Lasso” is also catching on with viewers, a good indication that it’s receiving positive word-of-mouth. While “Defending Jacob” was quick to attract audiences, “Ted Lasso’s” demand growth was slow but steady.

It even overtook “Defending Jacob” recently, as the chart below shows:

Parrot Analytics ‘Ted Lasso’ has been a steady word-of-mouth hit.

Apple has yet to say how many people have signed up for Apple TV Plus. In January, CEO Tim Cook said that it was “off to a rousing start.”

The analytics startup Antenna, which pulls data from a variety of opt-in panels like budgeting apps to track purchase and transaction data, told Business Insider in May that the service had sluggish subscriber growth. It said that sign-ups in March and April were no greater than February sign-ups, even as other streamers benefited from coronavirus-related safety guidelines (Antenna’s data doesn’t include free-trial signups).

However, it did see a spike in sign-ups after Tom Hanks’ movie “Greyhound” debuted in July. It has had the biggest impact on sign-ups this year of any release, suggesting people will be willing to sign up for high-profile titles, Antenna said.

That’s good news for Apple, as it has deals in place with filmmaker Martin Scorsese (it will produce his next movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon”) and the indie film studio A24.

It also has the former HBO CEO Richard Plepler in its corner. Plepler and his his production company, Eden Productions, signed an exclusive production deal with Apple in January, which could give a boost to Apple TV Plus’ original content.

At $US4.99 per month, Apple TV Plus is one of the cheapest streaming options right now, but has rolled out an underwhelming amount of content in its first year.

But if it continues to snatch up prestige projects, strengthens its original slate, and looks to build a library of acquired content, it could be a formidable streaming competitor.



