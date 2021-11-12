How to get Apple TV Plus on your Roku device, and which models support the channel

While the Apple TV+ channel works with most Roku devices, some older models are incompatible.

You can see what Roku model you own from the device’s “About” menu.

An Apple TV+ subscription unlocks original shows like “Ted Lasso,” which you can then watch on any device that supports the Apple TV app.

Apple has jumped into the streaming business with both feet, producing a steady stream of original programming like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Problem with John Stewart” for its Apple TV+ subscription service.

While it would be reasonable to assume that Apple would keep all this original content exclusive to its Apple TV media players, that’s not the case at all – you can install the Apple TV app on most Roku players.

Is my Roku compatible with Apple TV Plus?

The Apple TV app is available on many Roku models. The app provides access to a wide variety of content, including the optional Apple TV+ subscription service (though you’ll need to pay $US5 ($AU7) per month for that).

The following Roku models are compatible with the Apple TV app:

Device Model Roku TV 7000x, C000x, 8000x, A000x, 6000x Roku Streambar 9102 Roku Streambar Pro 9101R2 Roku Smart Soundbar 9101 onn Roku Smart Soundbar 9100 Roku Express 3900, 3930 Roku Express+ 3910, 3931 Roku Express 4K 3900, 3940 Roku Express 4K+ 3910, 3941 Roku HD 3932 Roku Streaming Stick 3600, 3800 Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810, 3811 Roku Streaming Stick 4K 3820 Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ 3821 Roku Premiere 3920, 4620 Roku Premiere+ 3921, 4630 Roku Ultra 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800 Roku Ultra LT 4662, 4801 Roku 2 4205, 4210 Roku 3 4200, 4230

To see which model Roku player you own, do this:

1. Using the Roku remote, select Settings.

2. Select System.

3. Select About, and you’ll see your model number at the top of the screen.

You can check your model number to see if it’s compatible with Apple TV+, or simply search for it in the channel store. Dave Johnson

Alternatively, you can simply try to install the Apple TV app on your Roku (see the next section for details). If it’s compatible, you’ll see the Apple TV app in the channel list; if it’s not compatible, you won’t see the app or be able to install it.

How to get Apple TV Plus on Roku

1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.

2. Select Search.

3. Search for “Apple.” When “Apple TV” appears in the search results, select it and then select Add Channel.

Search for ‘Apple TV’ and select it when it appears in search results. Dave Johnson

4. After the app is installed, select OK.

5. Press the Home button again.

6. Find Apple TV in the list of installed channels and select it. If you watch it frequently, you can rearrange the order of the channels to position Apple TV closer to the top of the list.

You can also install Apple TV from the Roku Channel Store website. Go to the Apple TV channel page and click Add Channel. Afterwards, it will automatically appear on your Roku home screen on your Roku player.

Quick tip: Though their names are almost identical, the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ are very different. Apple TV+ is Apple’s $US5 ($AU7) per month subscription service with Apple’s exclusive programming. You need the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+, plus the channel also gives you access to a variety of other content as well.



