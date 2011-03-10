Apple TV Now Has MLB.TV And NBA Live Game Streaming

Photo: MLB

Good news for baseball and basketball fans: Apple TV now has MLB.TV, baseball’s live game streaming service, and NBA basketball streaming, too.MLB is now promoting the service on this page. This will require a software update for Apple TV devices, and a subscription to MLB.TV. Some Spring Training games are free to stream.



This is NOT part of any Apple TV App Store — like the Netflix app, it’s hard-coded into Apple TV. But it’s exactly the sort of stuff we could see becoming popular in that sort of store, if Apple were to introduce one at some point.

MLB.TV streaming has existed on Roku and Boxee for a couple of years already, but it’s a nice addition to Apple TV, too.

Apple’s new, $99 Apple TV device seems to be doing well — it’s currently the #12 best-selling electronic gadget at Amazon, and has been in the top 15 every time we’ve checked since last November.

