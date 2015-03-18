MUNSTER: Apple's new TV service could finally make the Apple television a reality

Apple’s rumoured plans to launch a TV service could be more than just a move to compete with cable companies, according to Piper Jaffray analysts Gene Munster and Douglas J. Clinton.

It could give Apple the foundation to finally launch the television set both analysts and the media have been talking about for years.

“We expect this offering to lay the groundwork for an actual Apple television, potentially announced in 2016,” Munster and Clinton wrote in the firm’s most recent note.

On Monday night, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is working on its own television service that would “offer a slimmed down bundle of TV networks.” It could include 25 channels and may cost between $US30 and $US40 per month, according to the report.

Apple currently offers apps such as Netflix and Hulu through its own set-top box, but it doesn’t have a standalone app or service under its own branding. A service like this would be crucial to the development of an Apple TV, according to Piper Jaffray, since it would give Apple control over the content that works on its TV.

It’s worth noting, however, that Apple has been rumoured to be making its own television set for years — and there’s no telling whether or not the firm’s predictions will turn out to be accurate. For the past three years, Munster has been insisting that Apple will launch its own TV the following year, and we have yet to see such a release.

