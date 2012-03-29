OH NO: Apple TV Isn't Coming Until 2013, Says Research Group

Photo: Screenshot, Business Insider

Most analysts say Apple will release an Apple TV this year.Not Asian research group CLSA, which said in a note this morning that it thinks it comes out in 2013.



We don’t have the full note, just a brief of what they said, which is included below.

They also say that Foxconn parent Hon Hai’s decision to invest in Sharp is further evidence that an Apple TV is coming. Sharp will be providing the panels for Apple’s TV.

Here’s the note:

We continue to view Apple TV hardware as a 2013 event. The timing of Hon Hai/Foxconn’s equity stake and partnership with Sharp along with Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou’s separate 46.5% investment in Sharp’s Sakai City plant lends further credibility that Apple TV is in the works. This also follows reports that Apple is investing ~$1.3bn in equipment destined for Sharp facilities. The fact that Hon Hai is investing rather than just procuring panels from Sharp underscores a deeper level of integration which Apple/Hon Hai are accustomed to, increased reliability as Sharp has struggled with iPad3 qualification, and an effort to improve Sharp’s financial position before becoming a more meaningful supplier to Apple. We also believe Corning has an 83% market share at the Sakai facility and would ultimately benefit from improving utilization that is expected to happen over time. Sharp accounted for 10% of Corning’s overall sales and 25% of its display sales in 2011

Most clients agree that a TV is coming; the critical question becomes how the video providers fit into the equation and how apple’s offering would/could differ from current tv’s beyond ios/icloud. Biggest commentary yesterday centered on LG Display as the big loser.

