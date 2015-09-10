Apple is trying to destroy the Nintendo Wii

Apple unveiled its revamped Apple TV on Wednesday, and it came with a greater focus on gaming. But this gaming didn’t seem as radical as it seemed — familiar.

That’s because Apple TV’s new gaming functionality seems to take square aim at the embattled Nintendo Wii.

One of the games Apple debuted, an exclusive from “Rock Band” creator Harmonix, feels like a mix of “Rock Band” and “Wii Sports” — with cutesy monsters thrown in. As the demonstrator swung the new Apple TV remote back and forth, it was hard not to imagine that he was repeatedly smacking the head of Nintendo.

With its new focus on gaming, Apple is clearly taking aim at the market of casual and family gamers that were so drawn to the Nintendo Wii when it was first introduced.

“Kabam” indeed.

NOW WATCH: Stop making the biggest mistake when it comes to texting etiquette



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.